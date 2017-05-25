Selma man arrested in connection to May 11 homicide
A Selma man has been arrested in connection with the May 11 shooting death of a 37-year-old victim. Robert Giles, 25, was arrested by the Selma Police Department's Crime Suppression Unit and charged with murder and attempted murder, according to Selma Police Department Chief Spencer Collier.
