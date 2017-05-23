Pete Souza shares adorable, perfectly...

Pete Souza shares adorable, perfectly-timed photo of the Obamas

Read more: Mashable

A picture is worth 1,000 words, unless Pete Souza is posting it ... then it's worth 1,000 words, a flood of beautiful nostalgia, some laughter, a few tears of joy, and a glorious heap of shade. Obama's former White House photographer has become something of an icon on Instagram, frequently posting throwback photos of Obama in office that coincidentally seem to coincide with whatever Trump and his administration are up to at the moment.

