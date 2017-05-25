Obama Photographer Reminds The Trumps...

Obama Photographer Reminds The Trumps How Couples Hold Hands

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Switched

Just a day after President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump had a hand-holding incident that turned into the swat heard 'round the world , the former White House photographer decided to remind everyone what a couple holding hands should actually look like. The image shows the Obamas holding hands during an event at the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, marking the 50th Anniversary of the Selma to Montgomery civil rights marches.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Selma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New store coming where JcPenny was. Belk suppos... (Sep '14) May 16 Dan Presley 27
Blacks need to wipe the black off the face May 14 David long 1
I hate black people May 14 Jack Frost 2
News In Selma, Ala., Obama Proved that he is 'Black ... (Mar '15) Apr 25 Retribution 9
News What's causing the collapse of black-owned busi... Apr 24 Ttt 3
News SPD officer arrested on charges of rape (Jan '11) Apr 24 Linda Smith Perryman 22
News Black marchers, white re-enactors find common f... Feb '17 Mikey 3
See all Selma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Selma Forum Now

Selma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Selma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Microsoft
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Recession
  4. Gay Marriage
  5. Egypt
 

Selma, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,480 • Total comments across all topics: 281,276,745

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC