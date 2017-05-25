Obama Photographer Reminds The Trumps How Couples Hold Hands
Just a day after President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump had a hand-holding incident that turned into the swat heard 'round the world , the former White House photographer decided to remind everyone what a couple holding hands should actually look like. The image shows the Obamas holding hands during an event at the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, marking the 50th Anniversary of the Selma to Montgomery civil rights marches.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.
Add your comments below
Selma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New store coming where JcPenny was. Belk suppos... (Sep '14)
|May 16
|Dan Presley
|27
|Blacks need to wipe the black off the face
|May 14
|David long
|1
|I hate black people
|May 14
|Jack Frost
|2
|In Selma, Ala., Obama Proved that he is 'Black ... (Mar '15)
|Apr 25
|Retribution
|9
|What's causing the collapse of black-owned busi...
|Apr 24
|Ttt
|3
|SPD officer arrested on charges of rape (Jan '11)
|Apr 24
|Linda Smith Perryman
|22
|Black marchers, white re-enactors find common f...
|Feb '17
|Mikey
|3
Find what you want!
Search Selma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC