More arrests made, 200 guns found in Selma PD evidence room scandal
The case against a former evidence technician at the Selma Police Department is expanding, after officials say they've learned the technician stole hundreds more weapons than initially thought and that her husband was also involved in the scheme. Adrianne Michelle Canterbury, 34, was fired and arrested last week and charged with several counts of theft, as well as an ethics violation for allegedly using her office for personal gain and tampering with evidence.
