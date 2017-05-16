Civil rights narratives discussed in ...

Civil rights narratives discussed in a "post-truth" era

Monday May 15

When the law is used properly, it has the power to create facts, asserted Sherrilyn Ifill, president and director-counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund , at a recent installment of the NYU Law School Center for Diversity, Inclusion, and Belonging 's speaker series. Through courtroom litigation, she continued, lawyers can establish narratives that, if endorsed by judge or jury, become legitimated.

Selma, AL

