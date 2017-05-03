Chief Ernest Finley discusses the shooting and search for suspects. (Source: WSFA 12 News)'
Montgomery Police are still working this morning to get to the bottom of a shooting that killed a 14-year-old on her way home from school Monday. Coming up Bethany will tell us the latest details in the investigation including a recap of what happened yesterday.
