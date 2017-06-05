Alabama DA challenges pastors to 'Adopt A Gang Member' to curb street violence
Members of Alabama's 4th Circuit Drug Task Force arrest a man during a 2015 operation in the Selma area. (Ian Hoppe Michael Jackson, the district attorney for the state's 4th Judicial Circuit which includes Dallas, Bibb, Hale, Perry and Wilcox counties, held a summit Thursday with about 50 pastors to present his plan for "Adopt A Gang Member."
