Adrianne Michelle Canterbury
Selma police officers took one of their coworkers into custody Tuesday as officials revealed that several items had been taken from the department's evidence vault, including weapons. Adrianne Michelle Canterbury, 34, an evidence technician, was terminated and arrested at Selma Police Department Headquarters and charged with several counts of theft, as well as an ethics violation for allegedly using her office for personal gain and tampering with evidence.
