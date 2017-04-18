Why a civil rights icon chose to tell...

Why a civil rights icon chose to tell his story in the form of a comic book

Next Story Prev Story
10 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

A packed house greeted civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis and his co-authors of the "March" trilogy, Andrew Aydin and Nate Powell, at Bovard Auditorium on Saturday afternoon. Their graphic novel "March: Book Three," which is based on Lewis' life, is a finalist for a Los Angeles Times Book Prize in Young Adult Literature.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Selma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What's causing the collapse of black-owned busi... Apr 14 We beez Egypshuns 1
News SPD officer arrested on charges of rape (Jan '11) Apr 14 Freedom 21
New store coming where JcPenny was. Belk suppos... (Sep '14) Apr 9 Dan Presley 24
News Black marchers, white re-enactors find common f... Feb '17 Mikey 3
District Attorney's Office Wins Another Murder ... (Dec '10) Feb '17 The Key 28
trump pence win Nov '16 Dan Presley 3
News A few weeks before he died, Malcolm X endured a... (Jun '16) Aug '16 coretta lioness 9... 15
See all Selma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Selma Forum Now

Selma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Selma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Selma, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,872 • Total comments across all topics: 280,488,288

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC