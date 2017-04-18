What's causing the collapse of black-...

What's causing the collapse of black-owned businesses?

There are 1 comment on the WNED story from Friday Apr 14, titled What's causing the collapse of black-owned businesses?. In it, WNED reports that:

Dr. Martin Luther King addresses civil rights marchers in Selma, Alabama. Black-owned businesses helped finance aspects of the civil rights movement, like the Selma to Montgomery march.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WNED.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
We beez Egypshuns

United States

#1 Friday Apr 14
Because blacks are not as good at running businesses as other races are. There were plenty of black businesses during segregation. But when blacks had to compete with all the other races they could not cut it. That is why you see so many black-owned businesses collapsing.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Selma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News SPD officer arrested on charges of rape (Jan '11) Apr 14 Freedom 21
New store coming where JcPenny was. Belk suppos... (Sep '14) Apr 9 Dan Presley 24
News Black marchers, white re-enactors find common f... Feb '17 Mikey 3
District Attorney's Office Wins Another Murder ... (Dec '10) Feb '17 The Key 28
trump pence win Nov '16 Dan Presley 3
News A few weeks before he died, Malcolm X endured a... (Jun '16) Aug '16 coretta lioness 9... 15
Poll Johnny Leashore should apologize to Selma for: (Sep '08) Jul '16 Waldo 13
See all Selma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Selma Forum Now

Selma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Selma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Selma, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,091 • Total comments across all topics: 280,406,443

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC