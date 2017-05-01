Watch 'The Daily Show' explore Alabama's conflicting history of Civil War and Civil Rights
"The Daily Show" correspondent Jordan Klepper walks on the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala., for a piece featured during the show's "Alabama Week," which aired Wednesday, April 26, 2017. For the third time this week, "The Daily Show" explored Alabama's history, this time focusing on the Civil War and the Civil Rights Movement in their 4-part series .
