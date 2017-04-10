This Legislator Slammed Her White, Ma...

This Legislator Slammed Her White, Male Colleagues For Avoiding Speeches By Women Of Color

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 4 Read more: Refinery 29

On Monday, State Representative Ilhan Omar , the first Somali-American woman elected to office, argued against a public safety bill in the Minnesota House of Representatives. According to the Minneapolis City Pages , Omar said that the legislation, which would increase penalties for protesters who are arrested for blocking freeways, is a strike against civil rights and would have blocked historical demonstrations such as Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s march in Selma, AL.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Refinery 29.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Selma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New store coming where JcPenny was. Belk suppos... (Sep '14) Apr 9 Dan Presley 24
News Black marchers, white re-enactors find common f... Feb '17 Mikey 3
District Attorney's Office Wins Another Murder ... (Dec '10) Feb '17 The Key 28
trump pence win Nov '16 Dan Presley 3
News A few weeks before he died, Malcolm X endured a... (Jun '16) Aug '16 coretta lioness 9... 15
Poll Johnny Leashore should apologize to Selma for: (Sep '08) Jul '16 Waldo 13
Selma Memories of Payday with Rip Torn (Jul '16) Jul '16 Guest 1
See all Selma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Selma Forum Now

Selma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Selma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iraq
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Pope Francis
 

Selma, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,894 • Total comments across all topics: 280,224,576

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC