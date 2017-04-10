This Legislator Slammed Her White, Male Colleagues For Avoiding Speeches By Women Of Color

On Monday, State Representative Ilhan Omar , the first Somali-American woman elected to office, argued against a public safety bill in the Minnesota House of Representatives. According to the Minneapolis City Pages , Omar said that the legislation, which would increase penalties for protesters who are arrested for blocking freeways, is a strike against civil rights and would have blocked historical demonstrations such as Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s march in Selma, AL.

