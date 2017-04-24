Suspect extradited from NY to AL to face charges in Selma officer ambush, shootings
One of the suspects wanted in connection with an attack on a Selma police officer has been captured in New York and brought back to Dallas County to face multiple charges. Delronn Maynard, 19, was extradited to Alabama on Friday, landing at the Montgomery Regional Airport with several Selma investigators who made the trip with him.
