Social media on controversial ad: We are not your Pepsi generation

Wednesday Apr 5

After Pepsi released an ad Tuesday starring model Kendall Jenner that appeared to reference the Black Lives Matter movement, anti-Trump protests and resistance to the current administration, the commercial was swiftly panned by the masses on social media. In handing a police officer a Pepsi, Jenner's positioning and body language appeared to be mimicking the famous photo of Ieshia Evans, a Black Lives Matter protester in Baton Rouge who had been standing still as officers approached in riot gear .) Tweets criticized and mocked the soda ad with scenes of police confrontations throughout history to the tune of -- "well, if only they had a Pepsi, maybe everything would be OK."

