Raise could lift Lowndes County Schoo...

Raise could lift Lowndes County School Board to 2nd highest paid in AL

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 19 Read more: WTVM

Lowndes County School Board members are keenly interested in Senate Bill 121. The outcome could make a dramatic difference in their monthly pay.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVM.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Selma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In Selma, Ala., Obama Proved that he is 'Black ... (Mar '15) Tue Retribution 10
News What's causing the collapse of black-owned busi... Mon The Correct Axe 4
News SPD officer arrested on charges of rape (Jan '11) Mon Linda Smith Perryman 22
New store coming where JcPenny was. Belk suppos... (Sep '14) Apr 9 Dan Presley 24
News Black marchers, white re-enactors find common f... Feb '17 Mikey 3
District Attorney's Office Wins Another Murder ... (Dec '10) Feb '17 The Key 28
trump pence win Nov '16 Dan Presley 3
See all Selma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Selma Forum Now

Selma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Selma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Selma, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,093 • Total comments across all topics: 280,595,877

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC