Legendary Selma H.S. coach, father of...

Legendary Selma H.S. coach, father of Rep. Terri Sewell dies

Tuesday Apr 11

Congresswoman Terri Sewell, D-Selma, is mourning the loss of her father. She released a statement Tuesday confirming his passing on Saturday.

