Fed up MN lawmaker calls out colleagu...

Fed up MN lawmaker calls out colleagues, 'I hate to break up the 100 percent white male card game'

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 6 Read more: Daily Kos

Donald Trump has won the presidency after narrowly carrying a few states to put him above 270 electoral votes. But... NOTE: This action targets the 43 members of the Democratic caucus who have announced their opposition to popular vote loser... Back in 2009, the Tea Party did not speak for the American people-but they showed up at Town Halls in droves, and intimidated... Top Minnesota House Democrat Melissa Hortman has had enough disrespect from her white male colleagues who continually leave the House floor and head to the break room whenever Democratic colleagues have the floor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Kos.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Selma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What's causing the collapse of black-owned busi... Apr 14 We beez Egypshuns 1
News SPD officer arrested on charges of rape (Jan '11) Apr 14 Freedom 21
New store coming where JcPenny was. Belk suppos... (Sep '14) Apr 9 Dan Presley 24
News Black marchers, white re-enactors find common f... Feb '17 Mikey 3
District Attorney's Office Wins Another Murder ... (Dec '10) Feb '17 The Key 28
trump pence win Nov '16 Dan Presley 3
News A few weeks before he died, Malcolm X endured a... (Jun '16) Aug '16 coretta lioness 9... 15
See all Selma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Selma Forum Now

Selma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Selma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Selma, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,395 • Total comments across all topics: 280,365,517

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC