Dallas County teen shot to death with...

Dallas County teen shot to death with malfunctioning gun on day of prom

Monday Apr 17

Instead of going to his senior prom, a Selma teenager found himself behind bars, charged with the murder of his friend. The deadly shooting happened as a group of friends was riding down the road in the Sardis area Friday, according to Captain Mike Granthum with the Dallas County Sheriff's Department.

