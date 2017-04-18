Dallas County teen shot to death with malfunctioning gun on day of prom
Instead of going to his senior prom, a Selma teenager found himself behind bars, charged with the murder of his friend. The deadly shooting happened as a group of friends was riding down the road in the Sardis area Friday, according to Captain Mike Granthum with the Dallas County Sheriff's Department.
