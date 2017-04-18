Cleveland shooting victim, Robert Godwin, was from Alabama
The victim in the Cleveland, OH shooting that gained national attention this week was originally from Alabama and has family in Dallas County. Robert Godwin was shot and killed on Easter Sunday.
