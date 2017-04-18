Civil rights icon John Lewis to speak at Berea commencement
A Georgia congressman who joined Martin Luther King Jr. in the historic Selma march will speak at Berea College's commencement ceremony next month. Rep. John Lewis helped organize the march in Selma, Alabama, in 1965 that demanded an end to voter registration discrimination.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.
Comments
Add your comments below
Selma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What's causing the collapse of black-owned busi...
|Apr 14
|We beez Egypshuns
|1
|SPD officer arrested on charges of rape (Jan '11)
|Apr 14
|Freedom
|21
|New store coming where JcPenny was. Belk suppos... (Sep '14)
|Apr 9
|Dan Presley
|24
|Black marchers, white re-enactors find common f...
|Feb '17
|Mikey
|3
|District Attorney's Office Wins Another Murder ... (Dec '10)
|Feb '17
|The Key
|28
|trump pence win
|Nov '16
|Dan Presley
|3
|A few weeks before he died, Malcolm X endured a... (Jun '16)
|Aug '16
|coretta lioness 9...
|15
Find what you want!
Search Selma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC