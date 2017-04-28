A federal judge is letting an Alabama...

A federal judge is letting an Alabama school district return to segregation

Friday Apr 28 Read more: Salon.com

In this March 13, 1965 file photo, a line of police officers hold back demonstrators who attempted to march to the courthouse in Selma, Ala. A federal judge is allowing the predominantly white Alabama community of Gardendale to proceed with its effort to secede from the predominantly African-American Jefferson County school district, despite acknowledging that the district is motivated by race, according to a report by The Washington Post .

