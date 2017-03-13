Unfair Silicon Metal Imports Hurt IUE-CWA Members

CWA joined Globe Specialty Metals, Inc., and the Steelworkers Union in filing an anti-dumping petition with the U.S. Commerce Secretary and the International Trade Commission to stop silicon metal imports from Australia, Brazil, Kazakhstan, and Norway. The complaint cited deliberate practices by producers from these four countries to sell silicon metal at artificially low prices in the U.S., resulting in the loss of good U.S. manufacturing jobs and harming U.S.-based companies.

