Unfair Silicon Metal Imports Hurt IUE...

Unfair Silicon Metal Imports Hurt IUE-CWA Members

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 9 Read more: Communications Workers of America

CWA joined Globe Specialty Metals, Inc., and the Steelworkers Union in filing an anti-dumping petition with the U.S. Commerce Secretary and the International Trade Commission to stop silicon metal imports from Australia, Brazil, Kazakhstan, and Norway. The complaint cited deliberate practices by producers from these four countries to sell silicon metal at artificially low prices in the U.S., resulting in the loss of good U.S. manufacturing jobs and harming U.S.-based companies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Communications Workers of America.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Selma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Black marchers, white re-enactors find common f... Feb 25 Mikey 3
New store coming where JcPenny was. Belk suppos... (Sep '14) Feb 16 Dan Presley 23
District Attorney's Office Wins Another Murder ... (Dec '10) Feb '17 The Key 28
trump pence win Nov '16 Dan Presley 3
News A few weeks before he died, Malcolm X endured a... (Jun '16) Aug '16 coretta lioness 9... 15
Poll Johnny Leashore should apologize to Selma for: (Sep '08) Jul '16 Waldo 13
Selma Memories of Payday with Rip Torn (Jul '16) Jul '16 Guest 1
See all Selma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Selma Forum Now

Selma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Selma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
 

Selma, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,992 • Total comments across all topics: 279,624,188

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC