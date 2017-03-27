Today in History: March 25

Today in History: March 25

Dr. Martin Luther King, civil rights leader, addresses crowd in front of Alabama's State Capitol at Montgomery, Ala., on March 25, 1965 as he called for a continuation of the protests against alleged voting discrimination against African Americans. The rally climaxed a five-day civil rights march from Selma, Ala., starting Sunday, to Montgomery.

