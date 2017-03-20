Suspect arrested in multiple Selma shooting cases
A suspect has been arrested in connection with several shooting cases in the Selma area, according to Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson. Selma Police Chief Spencer Collier says there have been a string of incidents whereby homes with people inside have been shot into.
