Smallest Freedom Fighter speaks for Women's History Month
Sheyann Webb-Christburg, civil rights activist and author, speaks for Women's History Month at Joint Base Andrews March 23. Christburg is a civil rights activist and author known as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s "Smallest Freedom Fighter" and marched during the Civil Rights Movement in Selma, Ala. when she was eight-years-old.
