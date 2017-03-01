Selma police officer injured after patrol car crash
A Selma police officer is recovering from injuries he sustained in an on-duty crash late Tuesday evening, confirmed Selma Police Chief Spencer Collier confirmed. Collier said the officer, identified as Benjamin Ball, was running lights and sirens en route to calls of shots fired at a police officer when he crashed on Marie Foster Street.
