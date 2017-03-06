Selma March 52nd Anniversary - Why Bl...

Selma March 52nd Anniversary - Why Bloody Sunday is Important Today

Today marks the 52nd anniversary of the march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge over the Alabama River in Selma. On March 7, 1965, blacks were attacked by police! Why? Because we launched a march across the bridge en route to Montgomery seeking Aided by Father James Robinson, Mrs. Coretta Scott King, widow of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., center, and John Lewis of the Voter Education Project, a crowd estimated by police at 5,000, march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge from Selma, Alabama Saturday, March 8, 1975.

