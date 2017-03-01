Resistance on the march
Yesterday marchers again crossed the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama recalling that bloody episode in the long struggle for democratic rights for all of 52 years ago. Watch the video and listen up, if you've forgotten or never knew what that struggle for Black freedom from Jim Crow looked like.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Happening-here?.
Add your comments below
Selma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Black marchers, white re-enactors find common f...
|Feb 25
|Mikey
|3
|New store coming where JcPenny was. Belk suppos... (Sep '14)
|Feb 16
|Dan Presley
|23
|District Attorney's Office Wins Another Murder ... (Dec '10)
|Feb 4
|The Key
|28
|trump pence win
|Nov '16
|Dan Presley
|3
|A few weeks before he died, Malcolm X endured a... (Jun '16)
|Aug '16
|coretta lioness 9...
|15
|Johnny Leashore should apologize to Selma for: (Sep '08)
|Jul '16
|Waldo
|13
|Selma Memories of Payday with Rip Torn (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Guest
|1
Find what you want!
Search Selma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC