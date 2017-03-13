Remembering Bloody Sunday

Remembering Bloody Sunday

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 7 Read more: The Hill

History is never stagnant. The saga of American democracy and the battle for the right to vote has its moments of inspiration, just as it has moments of defeat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hill.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Selma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Black marchers, white re-enactors find common f... Feb 25 Mikey 3
New store coming where JcPenny was. Belk suppos... (Sep '14) Feb 16 Dan Presley 23
District Attorney's Office Wins Another Murder ... (Dec '10) Feb '17 The Key 28
trump pence win Nov '16 Dan Presley 3
News A few weeks before he died, Malcolm X endured a... (Jun '16) Aug '16 coretta lioness 9... 15
Poll Johnny Leashore should apologize to Selma for: (Sep '08) Jul '16 Waldo 13
Selma Memories of Payday with Rip Torn (Jul '16) Jul '16 Guest 1
See all Selma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Selma Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Dallas County was issued at March 13 at 3:19PM CDT

Selma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Selma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
  1. South Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
 

Selma, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,833 • Total comments across all topics: 279,527,137

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC