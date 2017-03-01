Private Prisons Slam the Door on Justice

Next week, March 7, will mark the 52nd anniversary of Bloody Sunday, the historic march and shocking police riot in Selma, Alabama, that helped build public support for passage of the Voting Rights Act. Now, a half-century later, an avowed critic of that law - former Alabama Sen. Jefferson Beauregard Sessions III, who was born in Selma - has been confirmed as attorney general of the United States.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Counterpunch.