Parting Shot -- 3.10.17

Here's one of the AP photos of the week: An Alabama State Trooper and a K9 dog check the Edmund Pettus Bridge for explosives before the annual re-enactment of a key event in the civil rights movement in Selma, Ala., last Sunday. Sunday marked the 52nd anniversary of the march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge over the Alabama River in Selma.

