'No Grey Area' campaign targets underage drinking in Dallas County
The Council on Substance Abuse and the City of Selma came together Monday afternoon to film the first public service announcement for the "No Grey Area" campaign. COSA used grant funds to start the campaign in Dallas County in January in an effort to raise awareness about underage drinking.
