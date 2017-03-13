New Musical '13 Alabama Ghosts' Gets Reading in Nyc
Open Doors Productions & Theatricals will present an industry reading of 13 Alabama Ghosts and Jeffrey, the Musical - a ghostly original Off-Broadway-bound musical that was originally built to be like the blockbuster musicals harking back to the days of Zeigfeld - with book by Alabama playwright and actor Don Everett Garrett and music by Kevin Francis Finn. The haunting tale, set in 1990s Selma, Alabama, boasts a spirited cast of 13. Post-Civil Rights, a southern storyteller captures the imagination of neighborhood tricksters one Halloween night as she uses her gift to take them on a spellbound journey exploring 13 chilling events from the history books of Alabama, ones where the spirits aren't at rest.
Selma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Black marchers, white re-enactors find common f...
|Feb 25
|Mikey
|3
|New store coming where JcPenny was. Belk suppos... (Sep '14)
|Feb 16
|Dan Presley
|23
|District Attorney's Office Wins Another Murder ... (Dec '10)
|Feb '17
|The Key
|28
|trump pence win
|Nov '16
|Dan Presley
|3
|A few weeks before he died, Malcolm X endured a... (Jun '16)
|Aug '16
|coretta lioness 9...
|15
|Johnny Leashore should apologize to Selma for: (Sep '08)
|Jul '16
|Waldo
|13
|Selma Memories of Payday with Rip Torn (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Guest
|1
