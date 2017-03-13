New Musical '13 Alabama Ghosts' Gets ...

New Musical '13 Alabama Ghosts' Gets Reading in Nyc

Open Doors Productions & Theatricals will present an industry reading of 13 Alabama Ghosts and Jeffrey, the Musical - a ghostly original Off-Broadway-bound musical that was originally built to be like the blockbuster musicals harking back to the days of Zeigfeld - with book by Alabama playwright and actor Don Everett Garrett and music by Kevin Francis Finn. The haunting tale, set in 1990s Selma, Alabama, boasts a spirited cast of 13. Post-Civil Rights, a southern storyteller captures the imagination of neighborhood tricksters one Halloween night as she uses her gift to take them on a spellbound journey exploring 13 chilling events from the history books of Alabama, ones where the spirits aren't at rest.

