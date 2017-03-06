March 7, 1857: The Supreme Court ruled in Dred Scott v. Sandford that slaves were not citizens.
During World War II , U.S. troops crossed the bridge at Remagen, the first incursion into Germany by Allied forces. Peaceful civil rights demonstrators marching from Selma, Ala., are brutally attacked with billy clubs and tear gas by police on the Edmund Pettus Bridge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Infoplease.
Comments
Add your comments below
Selma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Black marchers, white re-enactors find common f...
|Feb 25
|Mikey
|3
|New store coming where JcPenny was. Belk suppos... (Sep '14)
|Feb 16
|Dan Presley
|23
|District Attorney's Office Wins Another Murder ... (Dec '10)
|Feb 4
|The Key
|28
|trump pence win
|Nov '16
|Dan Presley
|3
|A few weeks before he died, Malcolm X endured a... (Jun '16)
|Aug '16
|coretta lioness 9...
|15
|Johnny Leashore should apologize to Selma for: (Sep '08)
|Jul '16
|Waldo
|13
|Selma Memories of Payday with Rip Torn (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Guest
|1
Find what you want!
Search Selma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC