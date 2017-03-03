Man accused of threats to Rep. Lewis' staff appears in court
There are 19 comments on the SFGate story from Thursday Mar 2, titled Man accused of threats to Rep. Lewis' staff appears in court. In it, SFGate reports that:
In this Jan. 11, 2017, file photo, Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga. testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at SFGate.
|
#1 Yesterday
Court phartx
|
#2 Yesterday
DONALD TRUMP'S PRESIDENCY has brought the WORST in these IGNORANT, RACISTS and KKK-Wannabes, who's intelligence-level would require a brain-transplant, JUST to be HALF-WAY HUMAN...and I'll guarantee you that MOST of them CLAIM to be CHRISTIANS!!!
THEY DISGUST ME...and I'm as white as the driven snow!!!
COMPLETE AND TOTAL IGNORANCE, AND STUPIDITY, COMES IN ALL COLORS...AND RACISTS ARE COMPLETELY IGNORANT AND STUPID!!!
|
#3 Yesterday
" who's" intelligence-level would require a brain-transplant, JUST to be HALF-WAY HUMAN.."
"Who's" or "whose," oh, that eighth grade grammar.
You can not, I repeat, you can not make up this stuff.
|
#4 Yesterday
Bet on you to quibble about whether our Nation is being set on fire by matches, or a lighter, WHILE IT'S BURNING TO THE GROUND!
THAT'S the typical TEApublican's lack of common sense, and inability to focus on what's important...ON DISPLAY, right there!
You People LIVE IN A CONSTANT STATE OF DENIAL. As long as you can DENY it, you don't have to DEAL WITH IT, OR FACE THE TRUTH, and admit what a MISTAKE you made, and how bad your judgment is!
|
#5 Yesterday
Like this guy, right?
http://www.cnn.com/2017/03/03/us/jewish-insti...
|
#6 Yesterday
Do something productive and paint your front door and pressure wash the mold off your bricks....make the neighbors happy
|
#7 Yesterday
Productive phartzz
|
#8 Yesterday
Have you ever left your house to see what is on display? When is the last time you saw the sun?
|
#9 Yesterday
Have pharts
|
#10 Yesterday
And you just proved that to be true. what a dumbazz!
|
United States
|
#12 Yesterday
You phart
|
#13 18 hrs ago
"There is never a shortage of leftist moral outrage. They are forever pontificating about some great perceived evil. Yet a closer look at both their rhetoric and their actual lives reveals some alarming double standards. Indeed, what they preach against the loudest is often what they are most guilty of."
https://quadrant.org.au/opinion/bill-muehlenb...
|
#14 18 hrs ago
"'the morale outrage is self-serving; that people are compensating and trying to feel better about themselves. Psychologist Wendy Rice told KTRH it's easier to lash out that to do something productive about it.
Â“ItÂ’s effortful sometimes to take personal action to Â‘be a good person,Â’ so if you can express outrage in a public way then you donÂ’t actually have to do anything,Â”'"
Read more: http://ktrh.iheart.com/articles/houston-news-...
|
#15 18 hrs ago
Some cultures provide canned wisdom for children in the form of stories or old sayings.
I can remember one old saying of childish wisdom that I have not hear for a long time which seems to be a fitting response here:
"It takes one to know one."
Therefore, we should not argue with Ms Sassy because she speaks from experience.
|
#19 17 hrs ago
Shortage pharts
|
#20 17 hrs ago
Serving pharts
|
#21 17 hrs ago
Cultures pharts
|
#22 3 hrs ago
The ignorant, and racist, are not limited to the followers of Trump, no matter how much you wish it so.
|
#23 2 hrs ago
Wish phartz
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Selma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Black marchers, white re-enactors find common f...
|Feb 25
|Mikey
|3
|New store coming where JcPenny was. Belk suppos... (Sep '14)
|Feb 16
|Dan Presley
|23
|District Attorney's Office Wins Another Murder ... (Dec '10)
|Feb 4
|The Key
|28
|trump pence win
|Nov '16
|Dan Presley
|3
|A few weeks before he died, Malcolm X endured a... (Jun '16)
|Aug '16
|coretta lioness 9...
|15
|Johnny Leashore should apologize to Selma for: (Sep '08)
|Jul '16
|Waldo
|13
|Selma Memories of Payday with Rip Torn (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Guest
|1
Find what you want!
Search Selma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC