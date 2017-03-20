Keith Ellison Tells Disappointed Supporters To 'Buck Up'
Some supporters of Rep. Keith Ellison are upset that Democratic officials elected former Labor Secretary Tom Perez as chair of the Democratic National Committee last month. The Young Turks network caught up with Ellison on Sunday in Selma, Alabama, where the co-chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus was helping commemorate the 52nd anniversary of the "Bloody Sunday" march for voting rights.
