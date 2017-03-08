In Dickinson College address, 'Selma'...

In Dickinson College address, 'Selma' actor David Oyelowo talks race, stereotypes, and Trump

Addressing an auditorium of 700 Dickinson College students on Monday night, actor David Oyelowo discussed growing up in Britain and Nigeria, distorted representation of minorities in Western cinema, and decried president Donald Trump's election victory as a rejection of a multicultural America. The 40-year old British-born star, best known for his portrayal of Dr Martin Luther King in the 2014 film "Selma," spoke at Dickinson College for its annual Poitras-Gleim lecture, a student organized event intended to promote cross-disciplinary thought.

