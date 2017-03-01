Historical Society Holds Black History Month Presentation
Historian Bill Hosley wants the City of Hartford to showcase more about the African American community. The Windsor Historical Society invited Historian Bill Hosley for a special Black History Month presentation on 'Museums and the Journey of Racial Understanding,' which chronicled Hosley's visits to African-American museums locally and in the former Jim Crow south.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.
Add your comments below
Selma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Black marchers, white re-enactors find common f...
|Feb 25
|Mikey
|3
|New store coming where JcPenny was. Belk suppos... (Sep '14)
|Feb 16
|Dan Presley
|23
|District Attorney's Office Wins Another Murder ... (Dec '10)
|Feb 4
|The Key
|28
|trump pence win
|Nov '16
|Dan Presley
|3
|A few weeks before he died, Malcolm X endured a... (Jun '16)
|Aug '16
|coretta lioness 9...
|15
|Johnny Leashore should apologize to Selma for: (Sep '08)
|Jul '16
|Waldo
|13
|Selma Memories of Payday with Rip Torn (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Guest
|1
Find what you want!
Search Selma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC