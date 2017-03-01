Historical Society Holds Black Histor...

Historical Society Holds Black History Month Presentation

Historian Bill Hosley wants the City of Hartford to showcase more about the African American community. The Windsor Historical Society invited Historian Bill Hosley for a special Black History Month presentation on 'Museums and the Journey of Racial Understanding,' which chronicled Hosley's visits to African-American museums locally and in the former Jim Crow south.

