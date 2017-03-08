Historic photos of 'Bloody Sunday,' M...

Historic photos of 'Bloody Sunday,' March 7, 1965, in Selma, Ala.

On March 7, 1965, a march by peaceful civil rights demonstrators turned violent when the group was attacked on the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala. According to history.com, "Although Wallace ordered state troopers 'to use whatever measures are necessary to prevent a march,' approximately 600 voting rights advocates set out from the Brown Chapel AME Church on Sunday, March 7. King, who had met with President Lyndon Johnson two days earlier to discuss voting rights legislation, remained back in Atlanta with his own congregation and planned to join the marchers en route the following day.

