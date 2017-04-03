Civil rights activist educates students in Bay Ridge
An activist who was the youngest participant in 1965's famous march from Selma, Alabama to Montgomery spoke with Brooklyn students Monday about the civil rights movement. Lynda Blackmon Lowery was 14 years old when she was among the hundreds who marched 52 years ago led by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. She spoke to students at P.S. 30 in Bay Ridge about her book "Turning 15 on the Road to Freedom."
