CA House plans 100th anniversary walk...

CA House plans 100th anniversary walk, commemorative gathering on April 8

The community is invited to join in the Cal Aggie Christian Association's 100th anniversary celebration on Saturday, April 8. A group will gather at 2:30 p.m. at Davis Community Church, 412 C St., and a walk a few blocks to the CA House, 433 Russell Blvd., past signs sharing highlights of the CA House's history. Those milestones include: * 1916: Seventy male students at the University Farm met in fellowship , and the organization that is now CA House was formally organized the following year.

Selma, AL

