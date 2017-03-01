AL auditor compares Democratic congresswomen to KKK

Alabama Auditor Jim Ziegler has come under fire for a social media post that shows a group of Democratic U.S. congresswomen next to an image of Ku Klux Klan members with the words "Now appearing without hoods" and referring to the group of lawmakers as "Nancy Pelosi and the Klannettes". He has since deleted the post saying he doesn't want it to "be a distraction to the other substantive issues I am working on right now."

