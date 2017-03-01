AL auditor compares Democratic congresswomen to KKK
Alabama Auditor Jim Ziegler has come under fire for a social media post that shows a group of Democratic U.S. congresswomen next to an image of Ku Klux Klan members with the words "Now appearing without hoods" and referring to the group of lawmakers as "Nancy Pelosi and the Klannettes". He has since deleted the post saying he doesn't want it to "be a distraction to the other substantive issues I am working on right now."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVM.
Add your comments below
Selma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Black marchers, white re-enactors find common f...
|Feb 25
|Mikey
|3
|New store coming where JcPenny was. Belk suppos... (Sep '14)
|Feb 16
|Dan Presley
|23
|District Attorney's Office Wins Another Murder ... (Dec '10)
|Feb 4
|The Key
|28
|trump pence win
|Nov '16
|Dan Presley
|3
|A few weeks before he died, Malcolm X endured a... (Jun '16)
|Aug '16
|coretta lioness 9...
|15
|Johnny Leashore should apologize to Selma for: (Sep '08)
|Jul '16
|Waldo
|13
|Selma Memories of Payday with Rip Torn (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Guest
|1
Find what you want!
Search Selma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC