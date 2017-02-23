US envoys try to lower Mexico tensions as Trump amps them up
Mexico's mounting unease and resen... . U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, center left, shakes hands with Mexico's Foreign Relations Secretary Luis Videgaray as U.S. Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, left, and Mexico's Interior Secretary Miguel Angel O... U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson shakes hands with police officers and security personnel as he boards a plane to depart at Benito Juarez international Airport in Mexico City, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.
Add your comments below
Selma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Black marchers, white re-enactors find common f...
|Sat
|Mikey
|3
|New store coming where JcPenny was. Belk suppos... (Sep '14)
|Feb 16
|Dan Presley
|23
|District Attorney's Office Wins Another Murder ... (Dec '10)
|Feb 4
|The Key
|28
|trump pence win
|Nov '16
|Dan Presley
|3
|A few weeks before he died, Malcolm X endured a... (Jun '16)
|Aug '16
|coretta lioness 9...
|15
|Johnny Leashore should apologize to Selma for: (Sep '08)
|Jul '16
|Waldo
|13
|Selma Memories of Payday with Rip Torn (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Guest
|1
Find what you want!
Search Selma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC