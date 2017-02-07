'True South' keeps eyes on 'Eyes on the Prize'
"True South: Henry Hampton and 'Eyes on the Prize,' the Landmark Television Series That Reframed the Civil Rights Movement" by Jon Else; Viking Two days after the "Bloody Sunday" march in 1965, when African-American protesters in Selma, Ala., were battered by police on national television, Martin Luther King Jr. led another march across the same bridge. Among those at that second march was Henry Hampton, a 24-year-old official with the Unitarian Universalist Church.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.
Add your comments below
Selma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|District Attorney's Office Wins Another Murder ... (Dec '10)
|Feb 4
|The Key
|28
|New store coming where JcPenny was. Belk suppos... (Sep '14)
|Feb 1
|Dan Presley
|22
|trump pence win
|Nov '16
|Dan Presley
|3
|A few weeks before he died, Malcolm X endured a... (Jun '16)
|Aug '16
|coretta lioness 9...
|15
|Johnny Leashore should apologize to Selma for: (Sep '08)
|Jul '16
|Waldo
|13
|Selma Memories of Payday with Rip Torn (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Guest
|1
|lost child (Feb '10)
|Jun '16
|Anonymous
|3
Find what you want!
Search Selma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC