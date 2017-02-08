'They lined us up to kill us' recalls...

'They lined us up to kill us' recalls Selma pastor of violent gunmen

Thursday Feb 2

A well-known Selma pastor and his deacons are thankful to be alive after a horrifying holdup. They were lined up to be shot once the suspects took what they wanted.

