'They lined us up to kill us' recalls Selma pastor of violent gunmen
A well-known Selma pastor and his deacons are thankful to be alive after a horrifying holdup. They were lined up to be shot once the suspects took what they wanted.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Comments
Add your comments below
Selma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|District Attorney's Office Wins Another Murder ... (Dec '10)
|Feb 4
|The Key
|28
|New store coming where JcPenny was. Belk suppos... (Sep '14)
|Feb 1
|Dan Presley
|22
|trump pence win
|Nov '16
|Dan Presley
|3
|A few weeks before he died, Malcolm X endured a... (Jun '16)
|Aug '16
|coretta lioness 9...
|15
|Johnny Leashore should apologize to Selma for: (Sep '08)
|Jul '16
|Waldo
|13
|Selma Memories of Payday with Rip Torn (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Guest
|1
|lost child (Feb '10)
|Jun '16
|Anonymous
|3
Find what you want!
Search Selma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC