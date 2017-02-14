"Steve Schapiro: Eyewitness" at Monroe

Friday Feb 10 Read more: Santa Fe New Mexican

American documentary photographer Steve Schapiro covered the civil rights movement from 1963 to 1968, capturing some of the era's most iconic moments: Martin Luther King Jr. and John Lewis marching in Selma, Alabama, and George Wallace's "stand in the schoolhouse door" incident, when the former governor tried to stop black students from entering a building at the University of Alabama. The exhibit Steve Schapiro: Eyewitness opens Friday, Feb. 10, at Monroe Gallery of Photography with a 5 p.m. reception at which the photographer is scheduled to appear.

