RNC hits Dean for comparing Trump's win to Kent State, Bloody Sunday

The Republican National Committee ripped Vermont Gov. Howard Dean on Friday after he compared the election of President Trump to the beating of civil rights marchers on the Edmund Pettus Bridge, and the killing of four college students at Kent State University. Dean, speaking in Atlanta at a rally for South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, said in a speech that he told students Trump's victory was akin to those historical events that left people beaten, bloodied or lying dead.

