RNC hits Dean for comparing Trump's w...

RNC hits Dean for comparing Trump's win to Kent State, Bloody Sunday

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Washington Examiner

The Republican National Committee ripped Vermont Gov. Howard Dean on Friday after he compared the election of President Trump to the beating of civil rights marchers on the Edmund Pettus Bridge, and the killing of four college students at Kent State University. Dean, speaking in Atlanta at a rally for South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, said in a speech that he told students Trump's victory was akin to those historical events that left people beaten, bloodied or lying dead.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Examiner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Selma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Black marchers, white re-enactors find common f... 6 hr anonymous 1
New store coming where JcPenny was. Belk suppos... (Sep '14) Feb 16 Dan Presley 23
District Attorney's Office Wins Another Murder ... (Dec '10) Feb 4 The Key 28
trump pence win Nov '16 Dan Presley 3
News A few weeks before he died, Malcolm X endured a... (Jun '16) Aug '16 coretta lioness 9... 15
Poll Johnny Leashore should apologize to Selma for: (Sep '08) Jul '16 Waldo 13
Selma Memories of Payday with Rip Torn (Jul '16) Jul '16 Guest 1
See all Selma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Selma Forum Now

Selma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Selma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Libya
  5. Pakistan
 

Selma, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,398 • Total comments across all topics: 279,136,180

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC