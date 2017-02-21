Player power strikes again as Ranieri unseated at Leicester

FILE - In this Saturday, May 7, 2016 file photo Leicester City team manager Claudio Ranieri has the crown of the trophy placed on his head by Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel as they celebrate becoming the English Pr... A man accused of shooting two Indians in a suburban Kansas City bar, killing one man and injuring two others in an attack that some witnesses said was racially motivated, has been charged with murder and attempted... A man accused of shooting two Indians in a suburban Kansas City bar, killing one man and injuring two others in an attack that some witnesses said was racially motivated, has been charged with murder and attempted murder.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.