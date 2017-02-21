Player power strikes again as Ranieri...

Player power strikes again as Ranieri unseated at Leicester

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KTVN Reno

FILE - In this Saturday, May 7, 2016 file photo Leicester City team manager Claudio Ranieri has the crown of the trophy placed on his head by Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel as they celebrate becoming the English Pr... A man accused of shooting two Indians in a suburban Kansas City bar, killing one man and injuring two others in an attack that some witnesses said was racially motivated, has been charged with murder and attempted... A man accused of shooting two Indians in a suburban Kansas City bar, killing one man and injuring two others in an attack that some witnesses said was racially motivated, has been charged with murder and attempted murder.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Selma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New store coming where JcPenny was. Belk suppos... (Sep '14) Feb 16 Dan Presley 23
District Attorney's Office Wins Another Murder ... (Dec '10) Feb 4 The Key 28
trump pence win Nov '16 Dan Presley 3
News A few weeks before he died, Malcolm X endured a... (Jun '16) Aug '16 coretta lioness 9... 15
Poll Johnny Leashore should apologize to Selma for: (Sep '08) Jul '16 Waldo 13
Selma Memories of Payday with Rip Torn (Jul '16) Jul '16 Guest 1
lost child (Feb '10) Jun '16 Anonymous 3
See all Selma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Selma Forum Now

Selma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Selma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. North Korea
 

Selma, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,309 • Total comments across all topics: 279,127,082

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC