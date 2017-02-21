Paying a visit to the quilts of Gee's Bend
If you love quilts, you're in store for a treat at the Neva Lomason Memorial Library. The West Georgia Quilters Guild has hung its show there in the gallery and it will be on display until the end of the month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Georgian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Selma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New store coming where JcPenny was. Belk suppos... (Sep '14)
|Feb 16
|Dan Presley
|23
|District Attorney's Office Wins Another Murder ... (Dec '10)
|Feb 4
|The Key
|28
|trump pence win
|Nov '16
|Dan Presley
|3
|A few weeks before he died, Malcolm X endured a... (Jun '16)
|Aug '16
|coretta lioness 9...
|15
|Johnny Leashore should apologize to Selma for: (Sep '08)
|Jul '16
|Waldo
|13
|Selma Memories of Payday with Rip Torn (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Guest
|1
|lost child (Feb '10)
|Jun '16
|Anonymous
|3
Find what you want!
Search Selma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC