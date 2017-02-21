Oscar-bound John Legend recalls "incr...

Oscar-bound John Legend recalls "incredible" experience at 2015 Academy Awards

John Legend is headed to the Academy Awards Sunday night: not only does he appear in the night's most nominated film, La La Land, but he's also performing the movie's two Oscar-nominated songs during the telecast. Sure, it's exciting, but this is sort of a "been there, done that" kind of thing for John: he performed on the show two years ago, and went home with an Oscar to boot.

