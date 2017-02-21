Oscar-bound John Legend recalls "incredible" experience at 2015 Academy Awards
John Legend is headed to the Academy Awards Sunday night: not only does he appear in the night's most nominated film, La La Land, but he's also performing the movie's two Oscar-nominated songs during the telecast. Sure, it's exciting, but this is sort of a "been there, done that" kind of thing for John: he performed on the show two years ago, and went home with an Oscar to boot.
Selma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Black marchers, white re-enactors find common f...
|15 hr
|Mikey
|3
|New store coming where JcPenny was. Belk suppos... (Sep '14)
|Feb 16
|Dan Presley
|23
|District Attorney's Office Wins Another Murder ... (Dec '10)
|Feb 4
|The Key
|28
|trump pence win
|Nov '16
|Dan Presley
|3
|A few weeks before he died, Malcolm X endured a... (Jun '16)
|Aug '16
|coretta lioness 9...
|15
|Johnny Leashore should apologize to Selma for: (Sep '08)
|Jul '16
|Waldo
|13
|Selma Memories of Payday with Rip Torn (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Guest
|1
